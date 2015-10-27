Kyrgyzstan's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 10 pct

BISHKEK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said on Tuesday it was keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 10.0 percent in a monthly review, one month after raising it by 2 percentage points to ease pressure on its national currency.

The Kyrgyz som stabilised in October, having dropped as much as 18 percent against the dollar between May and September due to the decline in cash transfers from Kyrgyz migrants working in Russia and Kazakhstan, whose currencies have sharply depreciated. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anand Basu)