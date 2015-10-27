FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyrgyzstan's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 10 pct
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kyrgyzstan's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said on Tuesday it was keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 10.0 percent in a monthly review, one month after raising it by 2 percentage points to ease pressure on its national currency.

The Kyrgyz som stabilised in October, having dropped as much as 18 percent against the dollar between May and September due to the decline in cash transfers from Kyrgyz migrants working in Russia and Kazakhstan, whose currencies have sharply depreciated. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.