UPDATE 1-Kyrgyzstan's cenbank cuts key rate 200 bp as economy contracts
March 29, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kyrgyzstan's cenbank cuts key rate 200 bp as economy contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

BISHKEK, March 29 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s central bank cut its policy rate to 8 percent from 10 percent, it said on Tuesday, citing economic contraction and falling consumer prices.

“This decision will support stimulus measures for the real economy aimed at achieving positive growth with low inflationary risks this year,” the bank said in a statement.

Kygryzstan’s gross domestic product fell 7.8 percent year-on-year in January and February as gold and silver production, which accounts for most of its industrial output, dropped 56.5 percent by volume.

Excluding gold miner Kumtor, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP shrank 0.1 percent year-on-year in the same period.

Kyrgyzstan’s som currency had come under pressure from the weak Russian rouble, but the rouble has strengthened over the last two months in line with oil prices.

The central bank, which sold $64.4 million to support the som in January and February, bought $62.3 million this month as the national currency rose 4.8 percent against the dollar. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko, writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Eric Meijer)

