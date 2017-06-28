BRIEF-Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 63 pct
* NLFI, ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE, HAS AGREED TO SELL 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS IN ABN AMRO FOR EUR 22,75 PER DEPOSITARY RECEIPT
BISHKEK, June 28 Kyrgyzstan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 5 percent on Wednesday, the bank said, citing gradual economic recovery and steady inflation in the Central Asian nation.
The former Soviet republic's economy grew 6.8 percent in the first five months of this year while annual inflation stood at 4.4 percent as of June 16, the bank said.
The bank will hold its next policy rate meeting on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.