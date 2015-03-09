Independent panel to FDA backs Kythera's injection to reduce double chin

March 9 (Reuters) - An injection for double chin reduction, developed by Kythera Biopharmaceutical Inc, was unanimously backed by an independent panel of experts on Monday, bringing the drug a step closer to approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The drug, ATX-101, is a formulation of deoxycholic acid, which destroys fat cells under the chin but leaves surrounding tissue largely unaffected.

Kythera’s stock has nearly tripled since it went public in 2012, as investors bet on what could be the first approved drug in the United States to reduce localized fat deposits.

The stock was halted on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)