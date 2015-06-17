Allergan to buy Kythera Biopharmaceuticals for $2.1 billion

June 17 (Reuters) - Botox-maker Allergan Inc said it would buy Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.1 billion, to expand its line of cosmetic treatments.

The offer price of $75 per Kythera share represents a premium of 23.5 percent to the stock’s Tuesday close.

Buying Kythera will give Allergan access to Kybella, the first and only approved non-surgical treatment to reduce fat under the chin, the companies said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)