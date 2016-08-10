FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JR Kyushu aims to launch IPO on Sept 15, list on Oct 25 - DealWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 10, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

JR Kyushu aims to launch IPO on Sept 15, list on Oct 25 - DealWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government-owned Kyushu Railway Co will launch a public offering of its shares next month and list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in late October, people familiar with the matter told Thomson Reuters DealWatch on Wednesday.

The railway, known as JR Kyushu, plans to launch the deal on Sept. 15 and list on Oct. 25, several bankers close to the deal and market sources familiar with the matter told DealWatch.

The market capitalisation of the company is likely to be about 500 billion yen ($4.9 billion), a source told Reuters last month.

JR Kyushu, to list on the TSE's second section, is owned by the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. The agency has chosen five underwriters, including Nomura Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, for the IPO.

JR Kyushu media representatives were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 101.4400 yen) (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.