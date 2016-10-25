FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
JR Kyushu shares untraded on glut of buy orders in Tokyo market debut
October 25, 2016 / 12:25 AM / 10 months ago

JR Kyushu shares untraded on glut of buy orders in Tokyo market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Kyushu Railway Co are untraded on a glut of buy orders in their market debut on Tuesday, helped by fat dividends for shareholders and hopes for the company to benefit from its real estate business and increased tourism to Japan.

Its share price was indicated at 2,860 yen in early morning trade, up 10 percent from its IPO price of 2,600 yen.

The strong demand comes after its IPO - the world's third-largest this year - priced at the top of its range, raising $4 billion for the Japanese government which sold off all shares in the company.

JR Kyushu runs trains and bullet trains across the southern island of Kyushu. Last year a record 2.8 million foreign tourists visited the island, which is close to Taiwan and Korea, drawn by its hot springs and scenic landscapes.

$1 = 103.8800 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

