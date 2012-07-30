Kyushu Elec preparing to issue 5-yr bonds -lead

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Co is preparing to issue a five-year straight bond and has appointed Mizuho Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities as lead managers, Mizuho Securities said.

The launch is expected in August and the issuance amount has yet to be decided, it said.

Kyushu Electric will be the fourth electric power company to issue bonds since the Fukushima crisis, following Tohoku Electric, Kansai Electric and Chugoku Electric . (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Naoyuki Katayama; Editing by Michael Watson)