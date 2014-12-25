FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KZAE updates on proceedigns
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 25, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KZAE updates on proceedigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 25(Reuters) - Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant (KZAE) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 17 the Arbitration Court of Kaluga region ruled in the proceedings against the company brought by the claim of Lyudmila Smulskaya and Nikolay Neustupkin

* The court granted the plaintiffs claim to invalidate resolutions 10 and 11 of the AGM of June 20, 2013

* The court denied the plaintiffs claim to invalidate resolutions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 of the AGM of June 20, 2013

* The court denied the plaintiffs claim to invalidate resolutions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 of the AGM of June 20, 2013 stated to AvtoKom OJSC

* The court ruled to recover 4,000 roubles ($76) from the company in favor of Lyudmila Smulskaya as cost of state fee

Source text: bit.ly/1A7Wd6u Further company coverage:

$1 = 52.5760 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.