HK regulator warns investors about L & A International shareholdings
#Apparel & Accessories
June 24, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

HK regulator warns investors about L & A International shareholdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said investors should exercise “extreme caution” when trading garment maker L & A International Holdings Ltd because a small group of investors hold the majority of its shares.

L & A International’s biggest shareholder, a holding company for the family of its Chairman Wan Ho Yang, controls 75 percent of shares, while a group of 19 shareholders owns another 23.2 percent, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The stock has surged more than 40 times since its listing on Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) last October, including gains of 132 percent from April 17 to June 23, the SFC said.

The warning follows similar recent SFC notices against companies including Goldin Financial Holdings and Goldin Properties Holdings Limited. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

