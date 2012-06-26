FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L-3 board approves Engility spinoff
June 26, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

L-3 board approves Engility spinoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Defense contractor L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said Tuesday its board approved the spinoff of part of its government services segment into a company called Engility Holdings Inc on July 17.

Under terms of the tax-free spinoff, L-3 shareholders will receive one share of Engility for every six shares of L-3 common stock held as of the record date.

After the spinoff, Engility will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EGL”.

L-3 said it expects full-year sales of up to about $13.2 billion after the Engility spinoff and per-share earnings of $7.70 to $7.85. That compared with a prior outlook, including Engility’s operations, calling for 2012 profit of $8.45 a share to $8.60 a share and sales of $14.6 billion to $14.8 billion.

Shares of L-3 were down 89 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $70.94 in mroning trading.

