L-3 Communications posts lower profit
April 26, 2012

L-3 Communications posts lower profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Defense contractor L-3 Communications Holdings Inc posted lower quarterly profit on Thursday as sales fell in its government services segment.

Still, the company raised its profit forecast for the year as it cited several international business wins and earlier-than-expected orders for some contracts.

Net income came to $201 million, or $2.01 a share, for the first quarter, compared with $203 million, or $1.85 a share, a year earlier. Per-share results were aided by a lower share count in the latest period.

Quarterly sales edged down to $3.59 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier.

The company, which also provides communications systems and plane maintenance, said it still expects to spin off part of its government services segment into a new company called Engility around mid-year.

