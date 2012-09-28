FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles greenlights $1.2 bln football stadium
September 28, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Los Angeles greenlights $1.2 bln football stadium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles City Council granted approval on Friday to a $1.2 billion plan to build a downtown football stadium, putting the nation’s second-largest city closer than it has been in years to having a professional football team.

Council members voted unanimously in favor of the Anschutz Entertainment Group’s proposal to erect the 72,000-seat stadium in the city’s downtown core, to be christened “Farmer’s Field”.

Hundreds of football fans in the yellow-and-blue jerseys of the Rams football team, ushers from sports arena Staples Center toting “Farmers Field” T-shirts, and even carpenters’ union members turned up at Friday’s vote, jamming the meeting room and spilling out into the hallways outside. NBA Hall of Famer and local celebrity Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrived to raucous applause.

