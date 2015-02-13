FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss private bank Notenstein says to buy rival La Roche
February 13, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss private bank Notenstein says to buy rival La Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swiss lender Raiffeisen’s subsidiary Notenstein Private Bank said on Friday it would buy Basel-based bank La Roche 1787, which manages 6.5 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion) of assets, for an undisclosed price.

The move comes against the backdrop of a Swiss banking sector which is expected to shrink by around a third in the coming years, as higher regulatory costs push smaller players to sell out or close down, and the strong Swiss franc hammers revenue and profits.

All business activities and staff of La Roche will be moved to Notenstein in the next six months, the two banks said, except any clients with any connection to the United States, where prosecutors are investigating the role of Swiss banks in helping wealthy Americans evade taxes. ($1 = 0.9296 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)

