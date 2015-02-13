FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss lender Notenstein to buy bank La Roche - news website
February 13, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss lender Notenstein to buy bank La Roche - news website

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swiss lender Raiffeisen’s subsidiary Notenstein Private Bank will buy Basel-based bank La Roche 1787, Swiss online news portal finews.ch said on Friday, signalling a pickup in consolidation efforts in the Swiss banking market.

Notenstein Private Bank specialises in wealth management for private and institutional clients with assets under management of around 21 billion Swiss francs ($23 billion), according to its website.

La Roche is Basel’s oldest private bank and manages around 10 billion Swiss francs, according to finews.ch, which cited unidentified “insiders” as the sources for its information.

Notenstein and Raiffeisen declined to comment. La Roche could not be reached for comment.

The Swiss banking sector is expected to shrink by around a third in the coming years as higher regulatory costs push smaller players to sell out or close down.

Switzerland’s central bank’s shock abandonment of its currency cap against the euro and its decision to charge negative interest rates made life more difficult for the smaller private banks, already confronting shrinking margins and growing international competition.

$1 = 0.9275 Swiss francs Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Ruppert Pretterklieber; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Mark Potter

