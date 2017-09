BRIEF-Laan & Spar Bank FY 2014 net interest income up to DKK 428.6 mln

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Laan & Spar Bank A/S

* FY 2014 net interest income 428.6 million Danish crowns ($66 million) versus 409.5 million crowns year ago

* FY 2014 net income 101.5 million crowns versus 71.7 million crowns year ago

* FY 2014 loan losses 44.3 million crowns versus 29.6 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 8.0 crowns per share

* Sees 2015 core earnings before impairment of around 160 million - 180 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4964 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)