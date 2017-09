Aug 20 (Reuters) - Laan & Spar Bank A/S : * H1 net interest and fee income DKK 315.7 million versus DKK 282.8 million * Says H1 income before taxes DKK 94.9 million versus DKK 22.4 million * H1 capital ratio 17.4 percent versus 13.7 percent * Says management maintains its profit forecast for 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage