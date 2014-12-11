FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Labat Africa sees 284 pct rise in HEPS for six months to August
December 11, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Labat Africa sees 284 pct rise in HEPS for six months to August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd :

* EPS for six months ended 31 august 2014 will be 1.35 cents from continuing operations and 0.98 cents from discontinued operations

* This represents an improvement of 280 pct on prior period eps for continuing operations and a 410 pct improvement in total EPS

* Headline EPS for six months ended 31 Aug will be 1.38 cents per share compared to loss of 0.75 cents per share

* This represents an improvement of 284 pct on prior period headline EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

