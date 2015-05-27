FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout group Cinven to buy France's Labco for 1.2 bln euros -source
#Financials
May 27, 2015

Buyout group Cinven to buy France's Labco for 1.2 bln euros -source

Freya Berry

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven has agreed to buy French medical diagnostics provider Labco SA for 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.

The deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the person said.

A buyout deal for Labco comes two weeks after the company abandoned plans for a 545 million euro initial public offering on Euronext Paris, citing “volatility across global financial markets.”

Cinven and Labco could not be reached immediately for comment.

Labco registered net sales of 650 million euros for 2014, with earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation at 131 million euros and EBITDA margin at about 20 percent, according to the person familiar with the matter.

The Financial Times first reported the deal.

$1 = 0.9178 euros Reporting by Freya Berry; Writing by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

