8 months ago
Foie gras maker Labeyrie eyes IPO by 2018 - Les Echos
December 27, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 8 months ago

Foie gras maker Labeyrie eyes IPO by 2018 - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Foie gras specialist Labeyrie Fine Foods is contemplating an initial public offering by 2018 as one of the French company's main shareholders plans to sell its stake, business daily Les Echos reported, quoting the company chief executive.

Labeyrie Fine Foods, which reported sales of 800 million euros ($835.76 million) for 2014, will come up with a new strategic plan in April, Chief Executive Pierre-Yves Ballif was quoted as saying.

The IPO would take place when private equity firm PAI Partners, which controls 43 percent of the company's shares, sells its stake, Les Echos added. ($1 = 0.9572 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

