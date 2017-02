During a short stint on a federal labor board, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. labor secretary, Republican R. Alexander Acosta, showed a willingness to side with unions and workers as well as companies, and often crossed party lines to join his Democratic colleagues, according to a review of cases he handled.

Acosta, a former federal prosecutor and the dean of the Florida International University College of Law, served on the National Labor Relations Board for about nine months after a 2002 appointment by President George W. Bush.

