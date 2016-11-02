FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit says NLRB not required to count late mail ballots
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 10 months ago

D.C. Circuit says NLRB not required to count late mail ballots

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected an electronics company's claim that the National Labor Relations Board wrongly refused to count union election ballots that arrived after a deadline, even though they could have changed the outcome.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the board's decision not to count seven ballots by employees of NCR Corp that arrived two days after tallied votes gave an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local a narrow victory was in line with years of precedent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fdeDxA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
