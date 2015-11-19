FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nursing home must bargain with union that lost election - NLRB judge
November 19, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Nursing home must bargain with union that lost election - NLRB judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A New York nursing home that called the police on labor organizers, fired a vocal union supporter and offered workers free jeans if they wore anti-union shirts on the job must bargain with a unit of the Service Employees International Union that lost an election, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled.

Administrative Law Judge Mark Carissimi on Monday said Wingate Dutchess Inc’s conduct leading up to the 2014 vote, which also included promising workers raises and bonuses if they didn’t unionize and warning them that their jobs were at risk, was so severe that the impact would be felt even if a new election were held.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kIM3pf

