A U.S. appeals court on Friday said a union president's threat to file a charge with the National Labor Relations Board over an Ohio utility company's changes to an employee service award program did not amount to a request to bargain over them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said FirstEnergy Generation Corp, a unit of Ohio Edison Co, had never bargained over the program in the 40 years it existed, so the union official's threat did not trigger an obligation to negotiate over the changes.

