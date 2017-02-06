A federal appeals court on Friday said the National Labor
Relations Board failed to consider the wide range of work
performed by employees of a recycling and general labor
contractor when it upheld a bargaining unit that included most
of the company's workers.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the D.C. Circuit said the board ignored ample evidence that
about 90 employees of Tito Contractors Inc did not share the
"community of interest" required under the National Labor
Relations Act to form a so-called wall-to-wall bargaining unit.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2jTX0TX