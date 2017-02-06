A federal appeals court on Friday said the National Labor Relations Board failed to consider the wide range of work performed by employees of a recycling and general labor contractor when it upheld a bargaining unit that included most of the company's workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the board ignored ample evidence that about 90 employees of Tito Contractors Inc did not share the "community of interest" required under the National Labor Relations Act to form a so-called wall-to-wall bargaining unit.

