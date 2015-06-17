House Republicans look to block union election rules, slash NLRB budget

(Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday renewed attempts to block new rules governing union elections and proposed cutting the budgets of the U.S. Department of Labor and National Labor Relations Board.

The House Appropriations Committee unveiled a budget bill for fiscal year 2016 that would also prohibit the NLRB from issuing a new standard on joint employment, which it is expected to do sometime this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1dKQqvR