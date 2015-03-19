Vote to block election rule highlights Republican opposition to NLRB

(Reuters) - A move by Republicans in Congress to block a National Labor Relations Board rule that would speed up the union election process highlighted growing frustration from the party and business groups over what they say is the agency’s pro-labor streak.

The House of Representatives Thursday voted along party lines to pass a resolution that would scrap the election rule, which is set to take effect April 14. The Senate approved the measure earlier this month, and President Barack Obama is expected to veto it.

