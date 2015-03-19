FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vote to block election rule highlights Republican opposition to NLRB
March 19, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Vote to block election rule highlights Republican opposition to NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A move by Republicans in Congress to block a National Labor Relations Board rule that would speed up the union election process highlighted growing frustration from the party and business groups over what they say is the agency’s pro-labor streak.

The House of Representatives Thursday voted along party lines to pass a resolution that would scrap the election rule, which is set to take effect April 14. The Senate approved the measure earlier this month, and President Barack Obama is expected to veto it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/18MqnSy

