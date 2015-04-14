Labor Department to unveil retirement brokers rule

(Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department is expected to unveil as soon as Tuesday its long-awaited plan to curb potential conflicts of interest by brokers offering retirement investment advice.

The Department said it plans to release details of a “consumer protection” rule at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

It did not elaborate on the rule’s contents, but lobbyists and industry officials widely expect the announcement will detail the department’s plan to hold brokers who offer retirement account advice to a higher “fiduciary” standard. That means they would be required to put investors’ financial interests ahead of their own.

President Barack Obama threw his political muscle behind the proposal in February, saying Americans are too often the victims of hidden fees that are costing them billions of dollars each year in their retirement savings.

If ultimately adopted, the rule would have an impact on brokerages large and small, from independent shops to firms such as Fidelity, Wells Fargo, Charles Schwab and Raymond James.

The Labor Department has been working for several years on developing a fiduciary rule for brokers. The first draft was widely criticized by the industry, and the department was forced to scrap it and go back to the drawing board.

Wall Street has warned that overly strict rules could limit retirement products available to investors because fewer brokerages would be prepared to offer individual retirement accounts or advise lower-income Americans on them.

The industry also fears the new rules may fundamentally change the compensation structure for brokers by requiring more investors to pay fees based on a percentage of their assets instead of commissions.

That would hurt profits on such products and, as a result, brokers would pull back from offering accounts and advice, industry groups say.

The industry is also concerned about how any final rule from the Labor Department will square with another measure being developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates all U.S. brokerages.

The SEC’s plan would aim to harmonize differences between brokers and investment advisers. Advisers by law are already held to a high fiduciary duty, while brokers are held to a lower “suitability” standard.

The Labor Department and the SEC are governed by different laws, and while they have coordinated, they are each acting independently. But the two differing rules will apply to the same swath of companies, potentially complicating compliance efforts.

The industry has urged the Labor Department to take a back seat and let the SEC take the lead and issue its own fiduciary proposal first.