NLRB says trucking company should have IDed contractors to union

A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled that an Indiana trucking business broke the law by refusing to identify third-party companies that owned its trucks so the union that represented its drivers would know where to picket during a strike.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Tuesday said the International Brotherhood of Teamsters local that represented roughly 50 drivers for Diamond Trucking Inc had good reason to believe the company continued operating even as its entire workforce went on strike.

