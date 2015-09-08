Car dealer's warnings about unionizing were illegal - 7th Circuit

(Reuters) - A major automotive retailer broke the law by telling workers in Illinois their wages could drop and that they faced blacklisting from the industry if they unionized, a U.S. appeals court said Friday in affirming a National Labor Relations Board decision.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said that AutoNation, which owns the dealership and says it is the largest auto chain in the country, violated the National Labor Relations Act when it fired a union organizer who was facing drunk-driving charges.

