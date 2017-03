A U.S. appeals court this week will consider for the first time whether unions can be held liable by their members for fostering a racially hostile environment in the workplace.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on March 15 will hear a bid by Tanganeka Phillips, a former cashier at the MGM Grand Casino in Detroit, to revive her 2015 lawsuit claiming a United Auto Workers official ignored grievances filed by black workers and was so hostile toward them that she was forced to quit her job.

