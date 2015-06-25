FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attorneys get $547K in fees for Domino's N.Y. drivers wage case
June 25, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Attorneys get $547K in fees for Domino's N.Y. drivers wage case

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Brooklyn has awarded $574,000 in fees and costs to the lawyers who obtained a $1.5 million settlement on behalf of delivery drivers at Domino’s Pizza-owned stores in New York state.

The award on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Sandra Townes falls well short of the $1.9 million sought by the attorneys who represented the class for six years in federal court for the Eastern District of New York, but an attorney for the drivers said it was substantially more than Domino’s wanted to pay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QSaHSc (Reporting By Ted Botha)

