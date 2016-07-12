5th Circuit lifts stays in latest NLRB arbitration fights

A federal appeals court on Monday allowed a major Domino's Pizza franchisee and a multinational engineering firm to proceed with separate challenges to National Labor Relations Board decisions that struck down their arbitration pacts.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals without explanation lifted a stay on an appeal by Mississippi-based RPM Pizza LLC, represented by Fisher & Phillips, of a 2015 NLRB decision that said its employment agreements were invalid because they required workers to surrender their rights to act collectively.

