a year ago
5th Circuit lifts stays in latest NLRB arbitration fights
#Westlaw News
July 12, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

5th Circuit lifts stays in latest NLRB arbitration fights

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday allowed a major Domino's Pizza franchisee and a multinational engineering firm to proceed with separate challenges to National Labor Relations Board decisions that struck down their arbitration pacts.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals without explanation lifted a stay on an appeal by Mississippi-based RPM Pizza LLC, represented by Fisher & Phillips, of a 2015 NLRB decision that said its employment agreements were invalid because they required workers to surrender their rights to act collectively.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29uqXpH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
