A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ordered the National Labor Relations Board to reconsider whether grocery store workers in Arizona could cease paying union dues when their bargaining agreement expired, saying the board applied the wrong standard in ruling against them.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a 2-1 decision said that because workers at Fry's Food Stores did not have a chance to opt out of paying union dues before their contract expired in 2008, federal law may have given them the right to do so afterward.

