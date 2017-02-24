FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB acting chair lashes out at 'quickie' election rules
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 24, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 6 months ago

NLRB acting chair lashes out at 'quickie' election rules

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The acting chair of the National Labor Relations Board has criticized his colleagues for allowing a union election to take place at a food importing company when some employees had just three days' notice, saying the case highlights problems with controversial new election procedures.

In a 2-1 decision on Thursday, the board denied an emergency request by European Imports Inc to delay an International Brotherhood of Teamsters local's election scheduled for later in the day, saying the company had not raised any issues warranting review.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lOnTgo

