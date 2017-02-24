NLRB acting chair lashes out at 'quickie' election rules

The acting chair of the National Labor Relations Board has criticized his colleagues for allowing a union election to take place at a food importing company when some employees had just three days' notice, saying the case highlights problems with controversial new election procedures.

In a 2-1 decision on Thursday, the board denied an emergency request by European Imports Inc to delay an International Brotherhood of Teamsters local's election scheduled for later in the day, saying the company had not raised any issues warranting review.

