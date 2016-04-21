FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union elections happening faster, but not as quick as critics feared
April 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Union elections happening faster, but not as quick as critics feared

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

New rules governing the union election process have significantly shortened the period leading up to union votes, according to statistics released by the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, but have not yet had the drastic impact business groups feared.

The median period from the filing of a union’s petition to represent workers and an election fell from 38 days between April 2014 and April 2015, when the rules took effect, to 24 days over the last year, the NLRB said. The figure dropped from 64 to 34 days in the small minority of cases in which employers do not agree to hold elections.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qEPmA2

