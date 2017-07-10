William Emanuel, one of President Donald Trump’s nominees to
fill a vacancy on the National Labor Relations Board, teamed up
with Republicans in Congress years ago to fight a decision by
the agency that riled trade groups by making it easier for
unions to represent small groups of a company's workers.
The ruling on these smaller bargaining units, which critics
call "micro unions," will likely be among the issues raised at a
confirmation hearing the Senate Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions Committee is scheduled to hold on Thursday for Emanuel
and Trump's nominee for a second spot on the NLRB, Marvin
Kaplan.
