NLRB boosts backpay awards for illegally fired employees

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday said workers who are unlawfully fired face "the industrial equivalent of capital punishment" and are entitled to recoup all of the expenses of finding comparable jobs from their former employers, upending eight decades of its own precedent.

The board in a 3-1 decision said Colorado supermarket chain King Soopers Inc broke the law in 2014 by firing Wendy Geaslin, who worked at a Starbucks kiosk in a Denver store, after she questioned an order to skip her lunch break and bag groceries, and must reimburse her for any expenses she incurred in a subsequent job hunt.

