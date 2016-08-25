FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NLRB boosts backpay awards for illegally fired employees
August 25, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

NLRB boosts backpay awards for illegally fired employees

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday said workers who are unlawfully fired face "the industrial equivalent of capital punishment" and are entitled to recoup all of the expenses of finding comparable jobs from their former employers, upending eight decades of its own precedent.

The board in a 3-1 decision said Colorado supermarket chain King Soopers Inc broke the law in 2014 by firing Wendy Geaslin, who worked at a Starbucks kiosk in a Denver store, after she questioned an order to skip her lunch break and bag groceries, and must reimburse her for any expenses she incurred in a subsequent job hunt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bkZWo2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
