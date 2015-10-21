FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit likes NLRB ruling on workers' Facebook posts
#Westlaw News
October 21, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit likes NLRB ruling on workers' Facebook posts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Quote in 1st paragraph may be objectionable to some readers.)

By Daniel Wiessner

A Connecticut sports bar violated federal labor law by firing a waitress who called her boss an “asshole” on Facebook and a cook who simply “liked” the post, a U.S. appeals court said Wednesday in upholding a National Labor Relations Board ruling.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a summary order that did not create new precedent rejected claims by Triple Play Sports Bar & Grille that disparaging an employer on social media is no different than doing it in front of customers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PHk70q

