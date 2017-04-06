FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Checking worker's Facebook was not unlawful surveillance - NLRB judge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 6, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 4 months ago

Checking worker's Facebook was not unlawful surveillance - NLRB judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled that a manager at a telemarketing company did not conduct unlawful surveillance by checking the Facebook page of a laid-off employee who was not hired back because she posted "horrible things" about the company.

Administrative Law Judge Ira Sandron in Las Vegas on Wednesday said the NLRB general counsel had not shown that Natural Life Inc, represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, intended to curb workers' legal rights when the manager found posts by Myeasha Strain suggesting the company was committing wage theft and that its sales director was racist.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nIZtCn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.