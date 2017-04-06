Checking worker's Facebook was not unlawful surveillance - NLRB judge

A National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled that a manager at a telemarketing company did not conduct unlawful surveillance by checking the Facebook page of a laid-off employee who was not hired back because she posted "horrible things" about the company.

Administrative Law Judge Ira Sandron in Las Vegas on Wednesday said the NLRB general counsel had not shown that Natural Life Inc, represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, intended to curb workers' legal rights when the manager found posts by Myeasha Strain suggesting the company was committing wage theft and that its sales director was racist.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nIZtCn