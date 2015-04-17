FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union's Facebook page not an extension of picket line - D.C. Circuit
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 17, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Union's Facebook page not an extension of picket line - D.C. Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In the latest case to test the impact of social media on labor activities, a U.S. appeals court Friday ruled that a bus drivers’ union in Arizona was not responsible for comments striking members made on a private Facebook page about workers who crossed the picket line.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected claims by Charles Weigand, a non-union driver for Veolia Transportation Services in Phoenix, that the union violated the National Labor Relations Act by allowing members to post disparaging and threatening comments about coworkers who didn’t participate in the 2012 strike.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OOQt7s

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.