Union's Facebook page not an extension of picket line - D.C. Circuit

(Reuters) - In the latest case to test the impact of social media on labor activities, a U.S. appeals court Friday ruled that a bus drivers’ union in Arizona was not responsible for comments striking members made on a private Facebook page about workers who crossed the picket line.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected claims by Charles Weigand, a non-union driver for Veolia Transportation Services in Phoenix, that the union violated the National Labor Relations Act by allowing members to post disparaging and threatening comments about coworkers who didn’t participate in the 2012 strike.

