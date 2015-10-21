FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB delivers response to FedEx challenge of 'micro union' test
October 21, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

NLRB delivers response to FedEx challenge of 'micro union' test

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday defended its standard for approving the formation of so-called micro unions made up of distinct groups of employees from a challenge by FedEx Freight Inc, which says the board violated federal law in unilaterally creating new policy.

In a brief submitted to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the NLRB said its 2011 decision in Specialty Healthcare, merely clarified existing law that allowed the board to certify specialized units.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NTKOQc

