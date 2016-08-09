3rd Circuit rejects FedEx's challenge to NLRB 'micro union' test

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday became the latest to sign off on the National Labor Relations Board's standard for creating bargaining units that exclude some employees, rejecting FedEx Freight Inc's challenge to the formation of a "micro union" of the company's drivers in New Jersey.

A three-judge 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld a 2014 NLRB ruling that said FedEx, represented by Jackson Lewis, broke the law by refusing to recognize an International Brotherhood of Teamsters unit of 114 drivers that excluded about 50 dockworkers who load and unload trucks.

