10 months ago
FedEx loses latest bid to decertify driver 'micro union'
October 12, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 10 months ago

FedEx loses latest bid to decertify driver 'micro union'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday handed the National Labor Relations Board its latest victory in a challenge to the agency's standard for approving bargaining units that include only certain groups of workers, dismissing a bid by FedEx Freight Inc to decertify a unit of delivery drivers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the NLRB last year properly certified an International Brotherhood of Teamsters unit of about 50 FedEx drivers based in Stockton, California that excluded nearly 30 dockworkers who load their trucks, because the two groups share few overlapping interests.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dlowta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
