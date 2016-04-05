Supreme Court won't review Michigan right-to-work case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dealt its second blow in a week to right-to-work advocates, declining to take up a bid by Michigan home childcare workers to recoup $4 million they were required to pay in union fees.

The court rejected the National Right to Work Legal Foundation’s request to review denial of class certification in its challenge to former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm’s 2005 designation of home childcare providers as public employees, which required them to pay fees for collective bargaining even if they didn’t join a union.

