FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court won't review Michigan right-to-work case
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 5, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Supreme Court won't review Michigan right-to-work case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dealt its second blow in a week to right-to-work advocates, declining to take up a bid by Michigan home childcare workers to recoup $4 million they were required to pay in union fees.

The court rejected the National Right to Work Legal Foundation’s request to review denial of class certification in its challenge to former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm’s 2005 designation of home childcare providers as public employees, which required them to pay fees for collective bargaining even if they didn’t join a union.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V6rJx9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.