NLRB says company broke labor law by firing, rehiring worker

An Arizona paving company violated federal labor law by briefly firing, then rehiring, a worker who complained about an abusive supervisor, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled.

A three-judge NLRB panel on Thursday said that by telling Juan Marana he was fired, only to reverse course shortly after, the president of Tucson-based Bates Paving & Sealing Inc in 2014 made clear to him and other employees that he would respond drastically to complaints about working conditions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29KnchK