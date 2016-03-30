Public worker unions brace for more challenges to nonmember fees

By Daniel Wiessner and Robert Iafolla

Public sector unions breathed a collective sigh of relief on Tuesday after the U.S. Supreme Court in a 4-4 decision upheld their ability to collect fees from nonmembers, but labor leaders acknowledged the long fight ahead as similar cases wind their way through lower courts.

The court’s deadlock in Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association, triggered by the death last month of Justice Antonin Scalia, upheld a lower court’s 2015 decision that said so-called agency fees did not violate the First Amendment rights of teachers who opted out of joining a union.

