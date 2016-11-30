FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Top New Jersey court says budget issues didn't justify furloughs
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

Top New Jersey court says budget issues didn't justify furloughs

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

New Jersey's top state court on Tuesday ruled that a school district could not furlough teachers without negotiating with their union even in the face of large funding cuts, rejecting the district's claim that budget crunches give public employers a pass to flout collective bargaining agreements.

In a unanimous decision, the New Jersey Supreme Court said its recent decision approving layoffs by towns in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis had been misapplied by a state agency and a lower court in the case involving teachers in the Trenton suburb of Robbinsville Township.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fKSEfw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.