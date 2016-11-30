Top New Jersey court says budget issues didn't justify furloughs

New Jersey's top state court on Tuesday ruled that a school district could not furlough teachers without negotiating with their union even in the face of large funding cuts, rejecting the district's claim that budget crunches give public employers a pass to flout collective bargaining agreements.

In a unanimous decision, the New Jersey Supreme Court said its recent decision approving layoffs by towns in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis had been misapplied by a state agency and a lower court in the case involving teachers in the Trenton suburb of Robbinsville Township.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fKSEfw