FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
SCOTUS nominee has record of backing employers, criticizing agencies
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 2, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

SCOTUS nominee has record of backing employers, criticizing agencies

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, has routinely ruled in favor of employers during his decade on the bench and his record suggests he will closely scrutinize actions by federal labor agencies, lawyers and worker advocates said.

Gorsuch, 49, a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, has sided with businesses in a range of labor, discrimination and religious liberty cases, often citing their need to exercise discretion in making employment-related decisions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kkJQkr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.