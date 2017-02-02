SCOTUS nominee has record of backing employers, criticizing agencies

Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, has routinely ruled in favor of employers during his decade on the bench and his record suggests he will closely scrutinize actions by federal labor agencies, lawyers and worker advocates said.

Gorsuch, 49, a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, has sided with businesses in a range of labor, discrimination and religious liberty cases, often citing their need to exercise discretion in making employment-related decisions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kkJQkr