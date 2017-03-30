UAW is latest union to oppose Gorsuch nomination

The president of the United Auto Workers has voiced his "strong opposition" to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, echoing other labor leaders in saying his record as a U.S. appeals court judge suggests he'll back companies over workers.

The UAW, which has nearly 400,000 active members, on Wednesday released a letter that its president, Dennis Williams, sent to U.S. senators on March 23 urging them to vote against Gorsuch, a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

