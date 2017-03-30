FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UAW is latest union to oppose Gorsuch nomination
March 30, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 5 months ago

UAW is latest union to oppose Gorsuch nomination

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The president of the United Auto Workers has voiced his "strong opposition" to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, echoing other labor leaders in saying his record as a U.S. appeals court judge suggests he'll back companies over workers.

The UAW, which has nearly 400,000 active members, on Wednesday released a letter that its president, Dennis Williams, sent to U.S. senators on March 23 urging them to vote against Gorsuch, a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2omELts

